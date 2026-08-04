A notorious thief, wanted in over 40 cases, has finally been arrested in Kollam. Kannappan Ratheesh, 29, was caught after he stole 25 pavan of gold from a house and was on the run for seven months.

Kollam: A notorious thief, who has more than 40 cases against him, is finally in police custody. The police have arrested Kannappan Ratheesh, 29, for breaking into a house and stealing 25 pavan of gold.

The incident happened on January 27. Ratheesh allegedly broke into the house of Saleena Beevi in Filgiri through the back door. He then stole 25 pavan of gold, which belonged to Saleena's daughter-in-law, from an almirah. Saleena had gone for work in the morning and discovered the theft only when she returned in the evening. She immediately filed a complaint with the Kadakkal police.

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The police checked CCTV footage from the area and quickly identified the thief as Kannappan Ratheesh. However, even after identifying him, the police couldn't catch Ratheesh for months. This led to a lot of public anger, with people protesting against the police's failure to nab him. Videos and photos of the accused also went viral on social media.

After hiding for seven months, Ratheesh was finally spotted by some alert locals near Filgiri yesterday. They caught him and informed the police right away. The Kadakkal police team reached the spot, took him into custody, and later produced him before the court. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

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