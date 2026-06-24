The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-58a results on June 24. This popular weekly draw, conducted by the State Lottery Department, offers a first prize of Rs 1 crore and multiple other cash rewards. Participants are advised to verify winning numbers through official channels.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is scheduled to declare the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-58 lottery draw on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of official lottery authorities.

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This popular weekly lottery offers attractive prizes, including a first prize of ₹1 crore, a second prize of ₹30 lakh, and a third prize of ₹5 lakh. The draw process is conducted in a fully transparent manner to ensure fairness and credibility.

Live updates along with the complete list of winning numbers will be available from 3 pm onwards. Along with the top prizes, the lottery also includes several additional prize categories, providing multiple chances for participants to win cash rewards.

Ticket holders are advised to safely keep their tickets and verify results only through official Kerala Lottery sources and authorised publications. Winners should match their ticket numbers carefully with the officially released result sheet.

Those winning major prizes must preserve the original ticket and complete the required claim process. Prize claims generally require valid identity proof, photographs, and other necessary documents, with applicable taxes deducted as per government rules.

The Kerala State Lottery remains popular due to its transparent draw system and attractive prize structure. Revenue generated from ticket sales supports various welfare and development schemes of the state government.

As anticipation builds, the complete list of winning numbers, including jackpot and other category winners, will be released after the draw concludes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (23/06/2026) Live: Sthree Sakthi SS-525 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

Stay tuned for live updates and the full Dhanalekshmi DL-58 lottery results as soon as the official announcement is made.