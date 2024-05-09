Kerala JD(S) to form new party after Lok Sabha Election results; Jose Thettayil likely to be president

The Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) [JD(S)] is contemplating the formation of a new party following a recent state leadership meeting. Names like Kerala Janata Dal and Socialist Janata Kerala are being considered. However, a final decision is pending until after the Lok Sabha election results.

The decision to explore the formation of a new party by the Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) [JD(S)] has gained momentum, spurred by the assessment made during a recent state leadership meeting. It was concluded that Kerala's political landscape necessitates the establishment of a new party. Following the green light given at the meeting, considerations are underway for potential names such as Kerala Janata Dal and Socialist Janata Kerala. Concerns have arisen regarding the potential disqualification of K Krishnankutty or JD(S) State President Mathew T Thomas from leading the party, leading to discussions about appointing Jose Thettayil as the new party's president.

The party plans to evaluate the national political landscape following the Lok Sabha election results. If the Janata Dal (S) [JDS] in Karnataka merges with the BJP, there is a possibility that the Kerala component could continue as part of the JDS. In such a scenario, Kerala leaders believe that the party's symbol and flag would be retained. As a result, a final decision on forming a new party will be deferred until after the election results are announced.



Thomas dismissed speculations over the Kerala unit merging with any constituent of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M]-led Left Democratic Front. The JD(S) has two legislators, including Thomas and K. Krishnankutty, who is occupying a Ministerial berth.

