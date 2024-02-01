Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Investigating officer of Vandiperiyar rape and murder case suspended; departmental inquiry ordered

     The Kattappana Fast Track Special Court acquitted accused Arjun in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar of Idukki last December. Following allegations of irregularities in the probe, the investigating officer TD Sunil Kumar was suspended.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police inspector who led the investigation into the rape and strangulation of a six-year-old child in Vandiperiyar has been suspended. The investigating officer, SI TD Sunilkumar, a police inspector, was suspended.  The court order acquitting Arjun, the accused in the case, pointed out the lapses in the investigation. The girl's relatives also demanded action against the investigating officer. Subsequently, an order was issued suspending the investigating officer.

    Kerala court acquits accused in Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old girl

    Currently, Sunil Kumar is the Vazhakulam SHO in Ernakulam. The ADGP in charge of law and order issued the order suspending TD Sunil Kumar. Apart from the suspension, a departmental inquiry has also been ordered against TD Sunilkumar. A month and a half after the court verdict, action has been taken against the investigating officer. The Opposition leader had criticized the lack of action against the police officer in the Assembly. Ernakulam Rural Additional Police Superintendent of Police will conduct the departmental investigation. It is suggested that the report should be submitted within two months after conducting the investigation.

    The father of the victim alleged that the police had misled and taken the side of the accused. The father informed the media that the police had not enforced the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Harassment Act. He learned that this decision was made after receiving a letter stating that he would lose his benefits if the Act was enforced. The father of the child claimed to have told the police that Arjun, the accused in the case, attends church, but the police had shown him no concern.

    Despite filing a complaint with the DYSP then he was told to speak with the CI. Additionally, a letter from Peerumedu MLA was given. In this regard, however, the police supported the accused. The DySP should investigate if the SC-ST Act is enforced. That particular section was not included to prevent this. The father of the child claimed that the investigating officer predicted a prolonged case.

    The Kattappana Fast Track Special Court acquitted accused Arjun in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Vandiperiyar of Idukki on December 14, 2023. The court acquitted the accused by stating that the prosecution could not prove the murder and rape. Justice V Manju delivered the verdict after two years of filing the chargesheet. 

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 7:15 PM IST
