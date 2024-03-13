Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Inauguration of Akkulam Glass Bridge postponed for second time

    The inauguration of Akkulam Glass Bridge, an adventure tourism center in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been postponed again due to safety inspections in the wake of the Varkala floating bridge accident. Around 15 people, including, women and children, were injured after the handrail of the floating bridge they were on collapsed due to high tidal waves at Varkala beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Mar 09).

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The inauguration of Akkulam Glass Bridge, an adventure tourism center in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been postponed again. The inauguration, which was scheduled for today was shifted in the wake of the Varkala floating bridge accident. As per reports, the glass bridge will be open to the public only after a safety inspection by the experts of Kozhikode NIT.

    The professors from NIT are expected to reach Akkulam for inspection next week. The test will last for two weeks. Vishnu J Menon, director of Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society has assured that the glass bridge will be opened only after a safety inspection. He also said that he has written to the Adventure Tourism Promotion Society to speed up the NIT inspection process. The Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College professors have conducted the safety inspection till now.

    The inauguration was initially planned to be scheduled for February 14, which was later shifted to today. The construction of the glass bridge is 75 feet high and 52 meters long. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas announced the glass bridge in May 2023.  It also has the distinction of being the first glass bridge under the Department of Tourism. 

    Around 15 people, including, women and children, were injured after the handrail of the floating bridge they were on collapsed due to high tidal waves at Varkala beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Mar 09). Despite wearing life jackets, they were unable to swim to shore due to the strong waves. The accident happened around 5.30 pm. Two of them are in critical condition reportedly.

    Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the district's first floating bridge on December 26, 2023. The one in Varkala marks the seventh floating bridge in the state, spanning 100 meters in length and three meters in width from the coast to the sea.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 9:15 AM IST
