    Kerala: Husband gets life imprisonment for murdering wife, her friend in Attapadi

    Mannarakkad Special Court of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes sentenced Nanjan and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for killing his wife Malli and her friend Suresh.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    Palakkad: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and her friend in Attapadi. Mannarakkad Special Court of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes sentenced Nanjan and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for killing his wife Malli and her friend Suresh. The police stated that suspicions about his wife led to the murder.  The court awarded life imprisonment for culpable homicide. The court also demanded three years of rigorous imprisonment for stealing money from the victim's pocket after the murder.

    Malli and her friend Suresh were found beaten to death on the terrace of his house on November 27, 2017. Malli was working as a helper of Suresh, a teak worker. Both of them were killed by hitting their heads with a bamboo used for pouring concrete. After the murder, Nanjan took Rs 26,000 from Suresh's pocket, reached the nearby shop, and paid the pending dues.

    The shopkeeper, who became suspicious after seeing blood stains on clothes and notes, informed the police. The incident of the murder came to light when police reached the spot. Nanjan's confession, circumstantial evidence, and scientific evidence helped to prove the crime.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 9:16 AM IST
