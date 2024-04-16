Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George issues warning over rise in dengue cases due to summer rains

    Health Minister Veena George issued a warning that the intermittent rains could lead to a rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever in the state.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George warned that the intermittent rains could lead to a rise in mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever. Various infections such as dengue fever, Chikungunya, malaria, Filariasis, and Zika are likely to be transmitted by mosquitos. As a result, attention should be placed on eliminating the mosquito's source. Do not allow storing water inside or outside the home. 

    Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has emerged as a persistent public health challenge in the state. Despite not being officially classified as endemic, the increasing frequency and expanding geographic reach of dengue cases in the state raise concerns about its potential evolution into a long-term health threat. 

    Combating the Dengue Threat:

    1. Enhanced Surveillance & Early Warning: Robust disease surveillance systems and early warning mechanisms are crucial for timely outbreak detection and prevention. This includes community-based awareness programs and proactive vector control measures.

    2. Improved Healthcare Infrastructure & Capacity Building: Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural areas, is essential for timely diagnosis and effective treatment. Training healthcare professionals on dengue management is equally important.

    3. Community Engagement & Empowerment: Public education campaigns are vital for raising awareness about dengue, its symptoms, and preventive measures. Encouraging community participation in vector control activities can significantly impact transmission reduction.

    4. Research & Development: Continued research into dengue vaccines, diagnostics, and vector control strategies remains critical for long-term prevention and control.

