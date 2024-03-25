Kerala: HC stays suspension order of two students in ragging case at Pookode Veterinary University

The High Court upheld the suspension order of two students who were suspended for ragging at Pookode Veterinary University in Wayanad district. After Siddharth's death, the university authorities suspended these students for a year in the wake of old allegations.

Wayanad: The High Court upheld the suspension order of two students who were suspended for ragging at Pookode Veterinary University in Wayanad district. The fourth-year students Amaresh and Ajith have approached the High Court demanding that the suspension be canceled.

These students were accused of ragging a 2021 batch student last year. The anti-ragging squad has confirmed that two more students from the 2019 and 2021 batches have faced the same mob trials. Following a thorough inquiry, action was taken against 12 students, including the former president of the SFI College Union. Both of these trials were alleged to have occurred with the girls. The accused in the event have completed their studies and are pursuing an internship. Following the incident, the authorities barred four students from internships for a year and canceled five students' scholarships.

However, during the investigation, the anti-ragging committee did not get any evidence or complaint against them. The student who was allegedly ragged also did not file a complaint. After Siddharth's death, the university authorities suspended these students for a year in the wake of old allegations.

The petitioners claimed that the anti-ragging committee tried to give more strength to the report of Siddharth's death by pretending that such incidents had happened in the college before. The action was taken against four persons in this case. Around 2 persons were suspended for one year while the scholarship of 2 persons was cancelled. As an interim order, the students granted a stay to the suspension of both. The court also directed the Anti-Ranging Committee to submit a report.