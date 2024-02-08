Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi

    Kerala's Opposition leader V D Satheesan slammed the Left ruling government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the economic crisis in the state. The Kerala government is protesting in New Delhi against the alleged Centre's neglect in fund allocation. However, the Congress in Kerala has not extended support to the protest.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan explained why the Congress in Kerala is not supporting the protest being conducted by the ruling Left government in Delhi today. He said that the central government is not responsible for the financial crisis in Kerala. Satheesan said that the state government's claim that Rs 57,800 crores are to be received from the Centre is an absolute lie. He said that the tax collection is a failure in Kerala.

    "Central neglect is just one of many things. This is a government that does not even pay pensions. The Opposition had given constructive suggestions to the government. The state government has pushed Kerala into crisis," he said.

    Slamming Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Satheesan alleged that the former negotiates with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at night.

    "V Muraleedharan is the mediator between Pinarayi Vijayan and the Centre. He also settles Surendran's black money case," the Congress leader said. 
    Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is protesting against the BJP-led Centre over alleged discrimination and neglect in the allocation of funds in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar today. 

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and other state ministers staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged injustice to southern states in devolution of taxes on Wednesday.

    Kerala's Left-led government has been blaming the Centre for the state's economic woes. The government blasted the BJP-led Centre in its recently submitted budget, claiming it was driving the southern state towards the biggest economic crisis in its history. This happened not too long after the Supreme Court requested last month that the Centre respond to the Kerala government's interim motion for an expedited money transfer as the fiscal year was about to end in March.
     

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
