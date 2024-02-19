Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Governor not Govt meets families of wild elephant attack victims in Wayanad

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the families of victims of wild animal attacks in Wayanad today (Feb 19). He assured the families of all possible help to overcome the situation. 

    Wayanad: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday (Feb 19) visited the residences of wild elephant attack victims in the district. The locals have been protesting against the state government over its failure to check the human-animal conflict. The governor's visit to Wayanad comes amid accusations that no Minister from the state government came to assess the situation in the district.

    Governor Khan reached the house of Ajeesh in Padamala, who died in a wild elephant attack and met his family members. He also visited the house of Paul PV, a native of Vellachal who was killed in an elephant attack and the house of Prajeesh of Vakery who was killed and devoured by a tiger. 

    The governor received a signed petition from local people requesting protection against harassment by wild animals. Later, the Governor also visited the house of a tribal boy who was partially paralyzed after being attacked by an elephant. Additionally, he met with farmers' representatives who briefed him on the severe attacks by wildlife and the dire circumstances facing farmers around the district.  

    SFI members presented the governor with a black flag during his Wayanad visit when he arrived in Kannur yesterday. The incident happened when he started his journey to Wayanad at Mattannur after stepping off the aircraft. The police arrested the SFI members who waved the black flag.

    Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (Feb 18) reached the residence of VP Paul, a Forest Department watcher, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Wayanad last week. He spoke to the victim's family and extended condolences to the grieved family. The "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" had abruptly stopped by him to meet those impacted by the conflict between humans and animals.

    He initially arrived at the home of Ajeesh, a farmer who was killed at Chaligada by the wild elephant Belur Makhna. Gandhi then travelled to Moodakolly to see the family of Prajeesh, who was mauled to death by a tiger.
     

