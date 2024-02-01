Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha

    A hostel warden was arrested for sexually assaulting Class 5 boys in Thodupuzha. The confidential statements of the children were also recorded before the Thodupuzha First Class Judicial Magistrate.

    Kerala: Government hostel warden arrested for sexually assaulting 5 boys in Thodupuzha
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 8:41 AM IST

    Idukki: A government hostel warden was arrested for sexually assaulting Class 5 boys in Thodupuzha. Rajeev, a native of Karunagapally was arrested based on the statements of five children. It is reported that more children have been victimized by the warden. The police will seek the help of the Child Welfare Committee for a detailed investigation.

    The Scheduled Tribes Department officials who visited the hostel for special counselling came to know about the incident. After that, the officials complained to the Thodupuzha police. The complaint stated that the warden had called the children and tortured them when they were alone.

    The police reached the hostel and took the statements of the children in the presence of their parents. A medical examination of the children was conducted, and it was revealed that the children were subjected to unnatural torture. The confidential statements of the children were also recorded before the Thodupuzha First Class Judicial Magistrate. Later, the police arrested Rajeev.

    The police suspected that more children were victims of this incident. The entire report will be handed over to the Child Welfare Committee within two days. The counseling of other children will be based on the recommendations of the Child Welfare Committee

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 8:41 AM IST
