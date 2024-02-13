Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000

    According to the case registered by the vigilance, the money was obtained by using fake receipts for the purchase of farm equipment from the Regional Agro-Industrial Development Corporation of Kerala Limited in Pathanamthitta.

    Kerala: Former panchayat secretary sentenced to 10 years in prison for forgery of bill worth over Rs 70000 rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    Kottayam: A former panchayat secretary has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 95,000 in the case of fraudulent purchase of goods. The Kottayam Vigilance Court convicted R Sreekumar, who was the secretary of Mundakayam Gram Panchayat in Kottayam district. The vigilance court sentenced the accused to rigorous imprisonment of two years for each of the five sections. 

    The incident related to this happened in 2008. According to the charge sheet, a total of Rs 72,822 was stolen from June 2018 to August 2018. The manipulation took place in the purchase of agricultural equipment for the employment guarantee scheme. According to the case registered by the vigilance, the money was obtained by using fake receipts for the purchase of farm equipment from the Regional Agro-Industrial Development Corporation of Kerala Limited in Pathanamthitta.

    The Kottayam vigilance unit registered, investigated, and filed a chargesheet in the case.  Kottayam Vigilance DYSP P. Krishna Kumar registered the case and Vigilance Inspectors Ammini Kuttan, K.A. Ramesan, R. Madhu and, Saju Varghese conducted a detailed investigation into the incident. Kottayam Vigilance DYSP S. Suresh Kumar filed the charge sheet.

    The verdict said that although 10 years have been awarded in different departments, it is enough to serve the punishment together. The Vigilance Public Prosecutor Raj Mohan R Pillai appeared for the prosecution.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Thousands of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram; preparations at final stage rkn

    Kerala: Thousands of devotees to offer Attukal Pongala in Thiruvananthapuram; preparations at final stage

    'Resolve issue through negotiation...' SC tells Centre, Kerala over borrowing limit anr

    'Resolve issue through negotiation...' SC tells Centre, Kerala over borrowing limit

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why rkn

    Bramayugam: Plea in HC demanding to stop release of Mammootty's film; Here's why

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police anr

    Kerala: Accused in PSC impersonation case also impersonated in Kerala University exam, says police

    Kerala Assembly: MLA Shafi Parambil submits adjournment motion notice to address Supplyco crisis rkm

    Kerala Assembly: MLA Shafi Parambil submits adjournment motion notice to address Supplyco crisis

    Recent Stories

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's looks as Lord Ram finalised; actor looks minimalistic and lean- take a look

    List of countries that accept UPI payments other than India vkp

    List of countries that accept UPI payments other than India

    From Nitish Kumar to Ashok Chavan, 5 fresh setbacks to INDIA bloc AJR

    From Nitish Kumar to Ashok Chavan, 5 fresh setbacks to INDIA bloc

    Ashok Chavan goofs up after joining BJP Devendra Fadnavis corrects him WATCH gcw

    Ashok Chavan goofs up after joining BJP, Devendra Fadnavis corrects him (WATCH)

    Football Guardiola acknowledges Haaland's goal-scoring ability, claims Messi can't match numbers osf

    Guardiola acknowledges Haaland's goal-scoring ability, claims Messi can't match numbers

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon