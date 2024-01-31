Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case

The former government pleader, PG Manu, accused in the sexual harassment case, surrendered before Puthenkurish police station in Ernakulam this morning. A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help.

Kochi: The former government pleader, PG Manu, accused in the sexual harassment case, has surrendered to the police this morning. He surrendered before Puthenkurish police station in Ernakulam. The Supreme Court had on Monday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the rape-accused and granted 10 days to surrender. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra found no reason to interfere with an order of the Kerala High Court. This order dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the accused lawyer.

The High Court had earlier allowed Manu to surrender in the case within 10 days. After examining the report of the doctor who examined the girl, the High Court rejected the anticipatory bail application stating that the accused had committed a serious crime.

A case was registered against PG Manu on the complaint of raping a young woman who sought legal help. Advocate P G Manu, who held the position of senior government pleader in 2021, previously served as a special prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency in Kochi. The complainant alleged that she was sexually abused on three occasions by the accused: the first two instances occurred at his office, and the third at her residence.

The complaint stated that the Chottanikkara police were helping the lawyer and they were living in fear of death. The family also expressed concern that if the arrest is delayed, the case will be overturned. Following the revelation of the case, PG Manu submitted his resignation to the office of the Advocate General of Kerala.