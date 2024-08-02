Kerala: Forest officials rescue three including 2 children trapped near Soochipara Waterfalls in Wayanad

A family of four, including three small children, was trapped in a colony at the foot of the Soochipara waterfall. Forest officials embarked on a challenging journey to rescue them, climbing steep slopes using ropes.

Wayanad: Forest officials rescued three children of a family who were trapped deep inside the forest at the foot of the Soochipara waterfall. The rescue mission, which lasted for eight hours, was successful in bringing the children back to life. The forest officials had arrived at the Erattakundu colony after learning that some people from the tribal colony were trapped after the landslide.

Krishnan and his children from Erattakundu colony were trapped in the forest for two days. After two days of heavy rain, the family, who were staying in a mud hut, ran out of food and ventured into the forest. While Krishnan's wife Shantha and one of their sons were walking through the forest, they were spotted by forest officials. It was from them that the officials learned that Krishnan and their three other children were stranded in the colony. The children were rescued and brought out of the forest on a stretcher.

"It was a very adventurous journey. Reaching the colony at the foot of the Soochipara waterfall itself was challenging. We had to climb down 10-meter steep slopes using ropes. The journey took more than four hours to cover just one side. When we reached the colony, we found four people, including three small children, trapped," said Range Officer K. Ashif.

