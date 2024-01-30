Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle

    The responsibility for determining the governor's route, as well as for apprehending and dispersing protesters, falls upon the police. This decision was reached during a security review meeting convened by both the police and CRPF.

    Kerala: Following SFI workers protest, CRPF to escort Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) will be responsible for the security of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The Governor's vehicle will be escorted by CRPF personnel in front and behind. The police pilot vehicle and the local police vehicle will be in the fleet. At present, the commando unit of the Kerala Police was accompanying the Governor's vehicle. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an order specifying the appointment of CRPF personnel to provide Z+ security. 

    The responsibility for determining the governor's route, as well as for apprehending and dispersing protesters, falls upon the police. This decision was reached during a security review meeting convened by both the police and CRPF. As part of the security measures, the front gate of Raj Bhavan will be under the joint surveillance of the police and CRPF personnel stationed inside. Further discussions will be conducted tomorrow between the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner and CRPF officials. Following this, the state government will review and endorse the report before issuing an official order.

    Governor Arif Mohammad Khan staged a sit-in protest on the roadside in Kollam district after facing resistance from Student Federation of India (SFI) workers, the student wing affiliated with the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on January 27. The altercation escalated as SFI workers reportedly waved black flags at the governor's convoy.


     

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
