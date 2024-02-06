Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Five members of family who went missing in Kozhikode are back; Read

    The five members of the family, including the wife and two children who were missing from the home, have returned after putting an end to rumors. It is reported that the family left the home due to a family quarrel.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The five members of the family, including the wife and two children who were missing from the home, have returned after putting an end to rumors. The family of Madhushetty, including his wife Swapna, children Poojashree (13) and Kavyashree (12), and Swapna's sister's children Bharti (18) and Tej (17), who live in Koorachund Erapamthod, Kozhikode, have been missing since January 20. 

    The family returned to the police station the other day when they noticed that the incident had become big news. It is reported that the family left the home due to a family quarrel. The police have taken statements from the family and conducted a medical examination. The family disagreed to go with Madhushetty when he reached the police station.

    Madhushetty and his family have been living in Koorachund for over 10 years. Madhu also did other work, including climbing coconut trees and selling lottery tickets. Swapna is also working as a housemaid at nearby houses.  Their eldest daughter, Poojashree, is differently-abled, and their other daughter, Kavyashree, is a fifth-grade student. The family, consisting of five members, called for an autorickshaw driver in the city and traveled to the Kozhikode railway station on the day of the disappearance.

    The neighbors mentioned occasional quarrels between Madhushetty and Swapna, however,` were unaware of any significant issues leading to their leaving the house. However, there were indications that he had consumed alcohol the day before they disappeared, leading to a minor argument.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
