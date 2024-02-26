Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

     Finance Minister KN Balagopal has donated the remaining Rs 2,30,000 from the sponsorship amount for the Nava Kerala Sadas to charitable organizations.  The Mukhamukham program, which commenced on February 18, is a platform for individuals representing various sectors to express their views.

    Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Kollam: Finance Minister KN Balagopal has donated the remaining Rs 2,30,000 from the sponsorship amount for the Nava Kerala Sadas to charitable organizations. The money was distributed equally to the representatives of Gandhi Bhavan and Snehatheeram in Pathanapuram during the foundation laying ceremony of Pathanapuram Taluk Hospital. Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had started the Mukhamukham (face-to-face) program after the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    The Mukhamukham program, which commenced on February 18, is a platform for individuals representing various sectors to express their views. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that the insights, suggestions, and concerns raised by cultural workers are valuable for the state's development and will be given due consideration by the government.

    The Chief Minister addressed a wide range of topics including the activities of cultural institutions, employment opportunities for artists in fields such as music, drama, painting, cinema, and architecture, wage issues, representation of the transgender community, the importance of scientific awareness, OTT platforms, the government cinema booking app, expansion of Kerala Kalamandalam activities, sculpture, challenges in storytelling, monument construction, employment opportunities, and the significance of reading rooms During the Mukhamukham program held at Thrissur Lulu Convention Centre last day.

    Minister of Culture & Youth Affairs Saji Cherian presided over the function. The minister said that the cultural workers of Kerala are those who take a strong stand against communal slums. Ministers K Rajan and K Radhakrishnan were the chief guests.

     


     

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

    kerala news live 26 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts as temperature rises in the state

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC bus overturns in Malappuram; several injured

    Kerala: No third seat for Lok Sabha elections to IUML, says Congress rkn

    Kerala: No third seat for Lok Sabha elections to IUML, says Congress

    Recent Stories

    Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much RBA

    'Article 370' box office report: Yami Gautam and Priyamani's film earns THIS much

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested anr

    Kerala: Four cops injured after clash with goons in Kollam; 4 arrested

    kerala news live 26 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Young man found dead inside his home in Alappuzha

    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea RKK EAI

    What is Hojicha tea? All you need to know about benefits, right time to drink this tea

    Norovirus: Symptoms to how does it spread, all you need to know about this virus RKK EAI

    Norovirus: Symptoms to how does it spread, all you need to know about this virus

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon