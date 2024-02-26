Kerala Finance Minister donates Rs 2.3 Lakh from Nava Kerala Sadas sponsorship to charitable organizations

Finance Minister KN Balagopal has donated the remaining Rs 2,30,000 from the sponsorship amount for the Nava Kerala Sadas to charitable organizations. The Mukhamukham program, which commenced on February 18, is a platform for individuals representing various sectors to express their views.

Kollam: Finance Minister KN Balagopal has donated the remaining Rs 2,30,000 from the sponsorship amount for the Nava Kerala Sadas to charitable organizations. The money was distributed equally to the representatives of Gandhi Bhavan and Snehatheeram in Pathanapuram during the foundation laying ceremony of Pathanapuram Taluk Hospital. Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had started the Mukhamukham (face-to-face) program after the Nava Kerala Sadas.

The Mukhamukham program, which commenced on February 18, is a platform for individuals representing various sectors to express their views. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that the insights, suggestions, and concerns raised by cultural workers are valuable for the state's development and will be given due consideration by the government.

The Chief Minister addressed a wide range of topics including the activities of cultural institutions, employment opportunities for artists in fields such as music, drama, painting, cinema, and architecture, wage issues, representation of the transgender community, the importance of scientific awareness, OTT platforms, the government cinema booking app, expansion of Kerala Kalamandalam activities, sculpture, challenges in storytelling, monument construction, employment opportunities, and the significance of reading rooms During the Mukhamukham program held at Thrissur Lulu Convention Centre last day.

Minister of Culture & Youth Affairs Saji Cherian presided over the function. The minister said that the cultural workers of Kerala are those who take a strong stand against communal slums. Ministers K Rajan and K Radhakrishnan were the chief guests.



