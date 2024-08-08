Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad due to financial crisis, crop failure

    A farmer, Soman, in Nemmara, Palakkad, committed suicide by hanging himself in his compound due to financial difficulties and crop failure. The police have registered a case based on the statement from his relatives.

    Kerala: Farmer ends life in Palakkad Nenmara Soman due to financial crisis, crop failure anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

    Palakkad; A farmer in Nenmara, Palakkad, took his own life due to financial difficulties. Soman, a resident of Idiyampotta left behind a suicide note. His relatives revealed that Soman, who cultivated paddy, was burdened with massive debts from multiple banks.

    Kochi police arrests human trafficker for selling youths to Chinese company in Laos

    The suicide note revealed that Soman's crops were destroyed and he was unable to repay his loans. He had been cultivating paddy on both his own and leased land for years, but his crops consistently failed. Despite taking out loans and bank credit to sustain his farming, persistent rainfall had ruined his crops once more. Additionally, his relatives mentioned that he was facing financial difficulties because he had not received payment for the paddy he had stored previously.

    Soman was found hanging in the compound adjacent to his house, and despite being immediately rushed to the hospital, he couldn't be saved. Based on the statement from the relatives, the Nenmara Police have registered a case.

