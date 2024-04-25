Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: District collector suspends LD clerk for leaking duty list of polling officials in Pathanamthitta

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A strict action has been taken in response to the leakage of the duty list of polling officials in Pathanamthitta. The District Collector suspended LD Clerk Yadu Krishna following the incident. UDF candidate Anto Antony complained to the Collector, prompting him to take action. In response to the incident and demands for accountability, Antony and Congress leaders staged a protest at the collectorate. 

    The Chief Electoral Officer instructed the collector to take action against him. The investigation revealed that the list was leaked to the WhatsApp group by the officer. The officer stated that the list given as a PDF for flexing was mistakenly sent to another group.

    The district collector said that a committee has been formed to investigate whether more people are involved, criminal action will be taken in the fall and a complaint will be lodged with the cyber cell.

    Anto Anthony, the UDF candidate from Pathanamthitta, has made major allegations barely one day before the elections. Anto Anthony claimed that a pro-CPM organization had leaked the polling officer list. He added that the information about the polling stations, which officials need to know only while buying the polling materials, was leaked.
     

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
