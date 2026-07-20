The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-63 lottery draw held on July 20, 2026. Participants can now check the official results to see if they have won any of the cash prizes offered. Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their numbers with the published list.

The KeralaLottery Result Today, July 20, 2026 has been announced by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The much-awaited results of the Bhagyathara BT-63 lottery draw are now available for ticket holders across the state. Thousands of participants who purchased tickets for Monday’s draw can now check their ticket numbers to find out if they have won any of the exciting cash prizes.

The Bhagyathara BT-63 draw was conducted as per the scheduled timetable, with lucky winners being selected through a transparent lottery process. The draw offered participants a chance to win major cash rewards, including the first prize, along with second, third and other category prizes.

Ticket holders are advised to carefully verify their ticket numbers with the official result list. Winners should ensure that the printed ticket details, including the series and number, match exactly with the announced results before claiming their prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-63 Lottery Result Today (July 20): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-61 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BJ709778

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 709778

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BD126269

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BH759448

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 0921, 1862, 2205, 3196, 3699, 5061, 5755, 5770, 6112, 6940, 6950, 7229, 7378, 7563, 8005, 8315, 8559, 9244, 9365

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 1615, 2248, 2387, 4180, 4211, 8256

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0033, 0830, 0911, 1230, 2110, 3285, 3431, 3591, 3628, 3822, 3973, 4343, 5238, 5589, 6138, 6567, 6838, 7386, 7687, 8287, 8398, 9037, 9297, 9486, 9825

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts weekly and bumper draws offering lakhs of people an opportunity to win substantial prize money at affordable ticket prices. The lottery results are published officially after the draw process is completed and verified by authorities.

Winners of the Kerala Lottery are required to follow the official claim procedure and submit their tickets along with the necessary documents within the specified time period. Prize-winning tickets should be kept safely until the claim process is completed.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (19/07/2026) Live: Samrudhi SM-64 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner