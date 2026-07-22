The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-62 lottery results for July 22, 2026. Participants can now check the official winning numbers. Winners must verify their tickets against the results published by the department.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Dhanalekshmi DL-62 lottery results for Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The weekly draw was conducted as scheduled at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of Kerala Lottery officials.

Thousands of participants from across the state had been eagerly waiting for the results, which include the coveted first prize, followed by the second, third and several other prize categories. Ticket holders can now check the officially declared winning numbers and verify whether they have secured a prize in today's draw.

Also Read: Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-62 Lottery Result Today (July 22): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-62 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: DW474225

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 474225

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: DX356020

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: DX827648

4th Prize – Rs 5000: 1802, 2733, 3390, 3454, 4162, 4257, 4949, 5096, 5626, 5755, 6071, 7306, 7883, 8599, 8662, 8957, 9341, 9560, 9740

5th Prize – Rs 2000: 5228, 5957, 6288, 6667, 7332, 8154

6th Prize – Rs 1000: 0321, 0347, 1747, 1759, 2297, 2456, 3626, 3707, 4195, 4814, 5065, 5345, 5387, 5804, 6434, 6745, 6830, 6924, 7109, 7342, 7481, 7919, 8195, 8829, 9191

7th Prize – Rs 500: 0002, 0129, 0660, 0711, 0802, 0853, 1208, 1329, 1465, 1537, 1720, 1815, 1904, 2063, 2114, 2459, 2543, 2590, 2616, 2698, 2985, 3057, 3150, 3285, 3312, 3330, 3358, 3478, 3490, 3561, 3563, 3940, 3994, 4006, 4099, 4431, 4675, 4740, 4762, 5006, 5301, 5376, 5542, 5796, 5846, 5926, 5931, 6492, 6668, 6680, 6749, 7095, 7379, 7682, 7745, 7915, 7930, 7941, 8004, 8056, 8069, 8093, 8106, 8122, 8164, 8395, 8457, 8541, 8583, 8753, 8862, 8864, 8961, 9267, 9405, 9658

8th Prize - Rs 200: 0015, 0022, 0047, 0238, 0447, 0566, 0657, 0846, 0865, 1109, 1155, 1222, 1275, 1406, 1483, 1730, 2237, 2289, 2433, 2548, 2587, 2646, 2676, 2778, 2782, 2994, 3083, 3096, 3135, 3186, 3516, 3602, 3653, 3869, 3905, 3979, 4034, 4058, 4101, 4241, 4539, 4652, 4734, 4769, 4823, 4969, 4989, 5026, 5207, 5219, 5403, 5806, 5820, 5930, 5951, 6125, 6146, 6230, 6302, 6522, 6529, 6689, 6729, 6826, 6838, 6852, 6952, 7012, 7130, 7164, 7191, 7222, 7860, 7870, 7876, 7933, 7938, 7949, 8101, 8211, 8516, 8736, 8870, 8927, 8937, 8981, 9039, 9060, 9096, 9144, 9179, 9361, 9557, 9602, 9648, 9914

9th Prize – Rs 100: 0042, 0051, 0177, 0297, 0357, 0546, 0559, 0597, 0670, 0675, 0785, 0795, 0830, 0836, 0847, 0893, 0894, 0979, 1090, 1190, 1193, 1242, 1332, 1401, 1532, 1768, 1779, 1841, 1968, 1983, 2100, 2133, 2138, 2312, 2353, 2389, 2556, 2621, 2825, 2860, 2916, 2932, 3008, 3099, 3129, 3177, 3185, 3394, 3418, 3483, 3540, 3682, 3757, 3843, 3997, 4056, 4082, 4122, 4128, 4149, 4196, 4225, 4272, 4305, 4344, 4359, 4632, 4723, 4745, 4749, 4767, 4792, 4812, 4856, 5148, 5196, 5235, 5639, 5658, 5807, 5873, 5885, 6158, 6228, 6234, 6281, 6411, 6571, 6596, 6603, 6699, 6766, 6837, 6857, 6912, 6929, 6983, 6992, 7016, 7116, 7234, 7255, 7336, 7352, 7509, 7580, 7606, 7615, 7633, 7661, 7670, 7747, 7788, 7846, 7891, 8308, 8387, 8389, 8435, 8539, 8603, 8693, 8809, 8867, 8983, 9061, 9074, 9093, 9127, 9153, 9283, 9342, 9415, 9444, 9705, 9742, 9786, 9973

Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only with the officially published results issued by the Kerala State Lottery Department. In case of any discrepancy, the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette will be treated as final.

Winners should preserve their original lottery ticket carefully and sign the reverse side immediately after confirming a win. Prize claims require the original ticket, valid identity proof and other supporting documents. Lottery prizes are subject to applicable taxes as per government rules, and higher-value prizes must be claimed through the designated lottery offices within the prescribed time limit.

The Kerala State Lottery, launched in 1967, is India's first government-run lottery programme and continues to conduct transparent weekly draws under various lottery series, including Dhanalekshmi, Karunya, Akshaya, Win-Win and Sthree Sakthi. The lotteries remain highly popular among participants due to their attractive prize structure and government-backed credibility.

Today's Dhanalekshmi DL-62 draw once again attracted thousands of hopeful participants from across Kerala. Winners are encouraged to verify their tickets carefully before initiating the prize claim process and ensure all formalities are completed within the stipulated deadline.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-529 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Winner, Full Winners List Here