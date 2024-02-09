Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Deputy Range Officer suspended for sending obscene messages to female employees in Idukki

    The employees also stated that, along with disrespectful behavior, leave is not granted even when they have health problems. The Internal Complaints Committee and DFO Kottayam conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

    Idukki: The Deputy Range Officer of the Nagarampara Forest Department was suspended for sending obscene messages to two lady staff in Idukki. KC Vinod was suspended on the complaint of two female employees. The complaint stated that the officer had mentally harassed them at work. 

    Last month, the Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) submitted a report to the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, identifying a delay and recommending the transfer of Vinod to another station for further investigation. However, despite the passage of a month, no action has been taken by the forest department. According to the report from the range officer, Vinod exhibited disrespectful behavior towards his superiors. Furthermore, the investigation conducted by the Kottayam DFO revealed allegations that Vinod was involved in accepting bribes from timber trucks.


     

