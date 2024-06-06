Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha

    The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha will held from June 13 to June 15 and delegates from 103 countries and 25 Indian states are expected to attend the 3-day event. 

    Kerala: Delegates from 103 countries, 25 Indian states to participate in fourth Loka Kerala Sabha June 13 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government announced on Wednesday (June 05) that delegates from 103 countries and 25 Indian states will participate in the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, scheduled to be held from June 13 to June 15. Additionally, around 200 special invitees are expected to attend this year. The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha will officially commence with a public meeting at the Nishagandhi Auditorium on the evening of June 13. Subsequent sessions will be held at the Kerala Legislative Assembly building.

    The government has stated that the selection process for delegates from the 760 applications received so far is underway. On June 13, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Loka Keralam online portal, a recommendation from the 3rd Loka Kerala Sabha, and release the Kerala Migration Survey report.

    Speaker A.N. Shamseer will preside over the event, which will also feature a seminar on the migration survey.

    During the fourth edition, presentations are planned on the draft Emigration Bill 2021, foreign recruitment programs, sustainable rehabilitation initiatives, safety and vulnerabilities in emigration, emerging job opportunities and skills development, changing immigration and employment laws in various countries, and the role of NRKs in the transition to a knowledge economy.

    What is Loka Kerala Sabha?

    Loka Kerala Sabha is an event hosted by the state government of Kerala to bring the global Malayali diaspora together on one platform. Organized by the Department of Non-Resident Keralites, the event aims to leverage the expertise of NRKs for the development of Kerala.
     

