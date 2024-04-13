Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details

In April, the PSC published a rank list of 13,975 candidates for the position of Civil Police Officer. However, only 3100 were appointed. They even staged an eight-day hunger strike in front of the Secretariat to draw the government's attention to the problem.

Thiruvananthapuram: After a long and arduous 62-day strike, the CPO( Civil Police Officer) rank holders ended their protest. Despite their hopes and efforts, they were unable to secure the jobs they aspired to receive based on their hard-earned rankings. The rank holders left the capital with heavy hearts and tears in their eyes.

In April, the PSC published a rank list of 13,975 candidates for the position of Civil Police Officer. However, only 3100 were appointed. The remaining aspirants had hoped that the government would intervene to secure their spots. They even staged an eight-day hunger strike in front of the Secretariat to draw the government's attention to the problem, which has jeopardized the careers of over 10,000 candidates. Despite the available vacancies, just 24% of rank holders have been appointed.

The state police chief had requested 18,000 police officers, which is still awaiting approval from the home ministry. "In the file, the DGP requested that CPOs be recruited to manage police aid posts and Pocso files. However, the file has yet to receive official approval. Furthermore, just 390 individuals were appointed to the SAP Battalion, compared to 1,400 in the previous recruitment," stated Vignesh B C Nair, a protester.