    Kerala: CPI(M) to bring back heavyweights like K K Shailaja for Lok Sabha elections 2024?

    Before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the CPI(M) in Kerala has begun discussions and consideration of candidates in 15 seats. According to reports, former state health minister KK Shailaja will also be fielded in the election.

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Before the Lok Sabha election, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) has activated candidate discussions. The Left party is reportedly considering a list of candidates that includes veterans, newcomers and women in 15 constituencies. While the names of senior leaders including Thomas Isaac and AK Balan are being discussed, the list of potential candidates provided by some district secretariats has come out. 

    It is reported that the CPI(M) is considering senior leaders and MLAs who are popular in the constituencies of North Kerala. KK Shailaja, A Pradeep Kumar and TV Rajesh have been included in the list given by the district secretariat. The CPM is preparing to retain the Vadakara constituency, which was won by Mullapally Ramachandran and retained by the Congress through K Muraleedharan in 2009. CPM's A Pradeep Kumar has a sizeable vote share in this constituency. The name of KK Shailaja, who is ahead in popularity, is also in the possible list given by the CPM district secretariat. The CPM estimates that the popularity gained by KK Shailaja during her tenure as a health minister will be an asset to capture the constituency.

    Elamaram Kareem, a member of Rajya Sabha from Kozhikode constituency  and V Vaseef, are also on the candidate list. Wasif also has the support of PWD Minister Muhammad Riyas. But senior leaders assess that a leader like Elamaram Karim is needed to overthrow Kozhikode's Congress MP MK Raghavan. It is reported that KK Shailaja's name is being considered in Kannur along with Vadakara. The CPIM is considering MV Balakrishnan and TV Rajesh in Kasaragod. The name of M Swaraj from Palakkad has also been recommended.

    The CPM State Secretariat meeting is being held today in Thiruvananthapuram for the preliminary discussion of the candidates. It was decided in the meeting that CPM will contest in 15 seats, CPI in four seats and Kerala Congress (M) in one. Thomas Chazhikkadan, who is contesting on the Kerala Congress (M) ticket from Kottayam, has been decided as a candidate. The candidate will likely be announced by the end of this month.

