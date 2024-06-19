Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: CPI(M) takes back leader accused of sexual assault and impregnation in Thiruvalla

    C. C. Sajimon, who faced serious accusations including sexual assault and impregnation of a woman in Thiruvalla, Kerala was taken back to the CPI(M) party. Despite these allegations, Sajimon was suspended temporarily but later reinstated into the party.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The CPM party has taken back C C Sajimon, a member of the Thiruvalla local committee, despite his involvement in serious legal allegations. In 2018, Sajimon was accused of raping and impregnating a married woman, along with impersonating someone during a DNA test. In 2022, he faced another accusation related to drugging a woman leader and circulating a nude video of her.

    After the incident in 2018, Sajimon was initially suspended from the party while investigations were ongoing. However, two years later, he was reinstated and appointed as the branch secretary of the Kotali unit. During the investigation, it was revealed that when the survivor became pregnant, Sajimon tried to evade detection by sending someone else to take the DNA test in his name.

    Meanwhile, he was also accused of taking nude photographs of another woman, who is a fellow CPM worker. 

    According to the woman's complaint, while they were traveling to Pathanamthitta in a car, Sajimon allegedly gave her a juice spiked with sedatives. After she became unconscious from the effects of the sedatives, he assaulted her.

    She reported that Sajimon, along with DYFI worker Nassar, demanded Rs 2 lakh from her to prevent them from sharing the photos. When she refused to pay, they proceeded to circulate her nude photographs on social media.
     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
