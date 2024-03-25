Kerala: CPI (M) bars elderly woman from picking coconut from her land in Kasaragod

However, Radha claimed that she along with her daughter Beena and grandchild faced verbal abuse and threats with a knife when they tried to plant coconut on their field.

Kasaragod: An elderly woman named Radha, a native of Kasaragod, has complained against the Communist Party of India alleging that she has been banned from picking coconuts from her land. According to Radha, the ban was enforced despite the land belonging to her.

However, Radha claimed that she along with her daughter Beena and grandchild faced verbal abuse and threats with a knife when they tried to plant coconut on their field. The incident occurred during an altercation when Radha and her family were accompanied by workers to plant coconuts.

The video footage of him threatening with a knife and shouting obscenities has also surfaced. They stated that Pinarayi is ruling the state and will beat all the workers who are with the family.

Radha's daughter Bina alleged that the CPM has been banned for eight years due to problems related to the land acquisition of the approach road. However, the CPM explanation is that the campaign is against the facts. P. Manoharan, the CPM West Perol Local Secretary, stated that following the dismissal of cases filed against locals concerning the Palai shutter-cum-bridge by the court, attempts are being made to reignite controversy.