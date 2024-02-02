Kerala: Confusion surrounds income, expenditure of Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur, Azhikode constituencies

It's reported that Rs 4,06,000 was spent through sponsorship; however, the source of the amount and where it was used remain undisclosed. On the other hand, there is interest in understanding the income and expenses in the Kannur constituency.

Kannur: Confusion surrounds the income and expenditure of the Nava Kerala Sadas in the Kannur and Azhikode constituencies. While it's reported that Azhikode received Rs 40 lakh through sponsorship, details about its utilization remain elusive. Notably, no sponsorship was secured for the event in Kannur, and the government did not allocate any funds. The confusion lies in response to KSU leader Mohammad Shammas' RTI request.

The KSU State Vice President Muhammad Shammas asked "How much money did Nava Kerala Sadas get through sponsorship in Kannur and Azhikode constituencies? How much money was allowed by the government to conduct the program? How much money was spent on what items in both constituencies?" in the RTI request. The application was handed over to the general convenors of the organizing committees of both constituencies.

It's reported that Rs 4,06,000 was spent through sponsorship; however, the source of the amount and where it was used remain undisclosed. On the other hand, there is interest in understanding the income and expenses in the Kannur constituency. However, the response indicates no sponsorship was received, and the government didn't allocate any funds for the program. This lack of clarity raises questions about the transparency of the government's handling of the event, especially since there's no clear record of where the sponsorship money came from and how it was utilized, even after two and a half months.