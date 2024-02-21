Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to address Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas in Kochi on Thursday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with women working in various fields with the aim of Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas on Thursday. CM Pinarayi Vijayan will directly interact with women in various fields to discuss and gather suggestions for better development of Kerala.

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with women working in various fields with the aim of Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas on Thursday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at Nedumbassery CIAL Convention Center in Ernakulam. The Minister of Health, Women and Child Development Veena George will preside over the meeting.

Industry Minister P. Rajeev, Higher Education Minister R.Bindu, Animal Welfare Department Minister J. Chinchu Rani, MLA Anwar Sadat Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development Department Dr. Sharmila Mary Joseph, Director of Women and Child Development Department Haritha V Kumar and others will participate. The Nava Kerala Action Plan State Coordinator Dr. T.N Seema will be the moderator of the event.

Other famous and prominent women in various fields including P. K. Sreemathy, J. Mercykutty Amma, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Divya Gopinath, Mercy Kuttan, Shiny Abraham, P. K. Medini, Nilambur Ayisha, Tessy Thomas, Imthiyas Beegum, Nisha Jose K Mani, M. D. Valsamma, Vijayarajamallika, Lissy Abraham, Lekha K. C, and K. Ajitha will also participate in the event.

The Nava Kerala Sthree Sadas will be organized with the participation of around 2000 women from various sectors of society including people's representatives, heads of local bodies, heads of departments, Kudumbashree workers, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, representatives of health-education-agriculture sectors, IT, arts and literature, tribals, transwomen, etc.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan will directly interact with women in various fields to discuss and gather suggestions for the better development of Kerala. The participants can have the opportunity to suggest new innovative ideas for the women's community for developing Nava Kerala.