Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 1st prize winner hails from Pondicherry

    Kerala Lottery Results:  Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw was held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram on January 24. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Meanwhile, the first prize ticket number XC 224091 of Rs 20 crore was sold from a Palakkad agent

     

    Kerala: Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 1st prize winner hails from Pondicherry rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    Palakkad: Amidst anticipation, the winner of this year's Christmas New Year bumper prize of Rs 20 crores has been found. However, the lucky winner has opted to remain anonymous, prompting intrigue across the state. An individual, a 33-year-old resident of Pondicherry, communicated their wish for privacy through a letter to the lottery director. Lottery agent Shah Jahan disclosed that the winner had contacted them three days prior, requesting ticket issuance without further divulging personal details. The winning ticket, XC 224091, was sold by lottery agent Shah Jahan from Lakshmi Agency in Palakkad.

    This year's Christmas bumper has a unique second-prize feature. Similar to the first prize, the second prize also amounts to Rs 20 crores. However, instead of a single winner, this prize is divided among twenty individuals, each receiving 1 crore. However, the actual amount each winner receives is Rs 63 lakhs after deducting a 30 percent tax. 

    Additionally, there's a surcharge imposed by the Income Tax Department based on the prize amount, with no surcharge for prizes up to Rs 50 lakhs, a 15 percent surcharge for prizes between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crores, and cess added on top of the total amount inclusive of tax and surcharge. The agent receives a 10 percent commission. After accounting for all deductions, the final amount received by each winner is Rs 63 lakhs.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices rkn

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur rkn

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur

    Kerala news live 03 february 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Electric scooter catches fire in Kozhikode

    'State being strangulated financially...' Kerala assembly passes resolution against Centre anr

    'State being strangulated financially...' Kerala assembly passes resolution against Centre

    Recent Stories

    CONFIRMED: Suits Spinoff in works with NBC, to be back in session RKK

    CONFIRMED: Suits Spinoff in works with NBC, to be back in session

    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Three held for stealing 11 liquor bottles from beverage outlet in Thiruvananthapuram

    Maharashtra BJP MLA shoots Eknath Shinde faction leader inside Ulhasnagar police station, held AJR

    Maharashtra: BJP MLA shoots Eknath Shinde faction leader inside Ulhasnagar police station, held

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices rkn

    Kerala: RTI officials to conduct flash inspections in government offices

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur rkn

    Kerala: Wild tusker Thanneer Komban dies after reaching Bandipur

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon