Kerala: Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 1st prize winner hails from Pondicherry

Kerala Lottery Results: Christmas New Year Bumper BR -95 draw was held at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram on January 24. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the Christmas-New Year bumper lottery for the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Meanwhile, the first prize ticket number XC 224091 of Rs 20 crore was sold from a Palakkad agent

Palakkad: Amidst anticipation, the winner of this year's Christmas New Year bumper prize of Rs 20 crores has been found. However, the lucky winner has opted to remain anonymous, prompting intrigue across the state. An individual, a 33-year-old resident of Pondicherry, communicated their wish for privacy through a letter to the lottery director. Lottery agent Shah Jahan disclosed that the winner had contacted them three days prior, requesting ticket issuance without further divulging personal details. The winning ticket, XC 224091, was sold by lottery agent Shah Jahan from Lakshmi Agency in Palakkad.

This year's Christmas bumper has a unique second-prize feature. Similar to the first prize, the second prize also amounts to Rs 20 crores. However, instead of a single winner, this prize is divided among twenty individuals, each receiving 1 crore. However, the actual amount each winner receives is Rs 63 lakhs after deducting a 30 percent tax.

Additionally, there's a surcharge imposed by the Income Tax Department based on the prize amount, with no surcharge for prizes up to Rs 50 lakhs, a 15 percent surcharge for prizes between Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crores, and cess added on top of the total amount inclusive of tax and surcharge. The agent receives a 10 percent commission. After accounting for all deductions, the final amount received by each winner is Rs 63 lakhs.