Kerala: CCTV video of stray dog charging towards boy sparks fear (WATCH)

CCTV footage of a stray dog chasing a young boy has emerged. Meanwhile, 20 people were injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Pathanamthitta.

Kollam: The attack of stray dogs has increased in the state. Meanwhile, a video of a third-grade boy narrowly escaping from a street dog attack in Kollam has surfaced. CCTV footage has emerged showing the incident unfolding on the Karicode road. In the video, the young boy, identified as Sai Pramod, is seen rushing home after a visit to the shop when a street dog suddenly charges towards him. Fortunately, Sai Pramod managed to escape unharmed by running home before the dog could bite him.

Meanwhile, 20 people were injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Pathanamthitta. Among the injured were individuals like Salim (31) from Adoor, Pushpa Nathan (65) from Padam, Arya (33) from Pannivizha, KK John (83) from Peringanad, Karunakaran (78) from Manakkala, Joseph Daniel (69) from Adoor, Ajitha from Thiruvalla (48), Bindu (34) from Mannadi, Maniamma (68) from Adoor, Baiju (47) from Ezhamkulam, Rajani (38) from Pannivizha, Jose Mathew (62) from Karuvatta, Bijo (29) from Mannadi, Sheeba (34) from Purivizha, and Ramakrishnan (70) from Thuvayoor.

The injured individuals sought treatment at Adoor General Hospital. According to reports, most of the victims were bitten by the same dog.