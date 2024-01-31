Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: CCTV video of stray dog charging towards boy sparks fear (WATCH)

    CCTV footage of a stray dog chasing a young boy has emerged. Meanwhile, 20 people were injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Pathanamthitta.

    Kerala: CCTV video of stray dog charging towards boy sparks fear (WATCH) rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Kollam: The attack of stray dogs has increased in the state. Meanwhile, a video of a third-grade boy narrowly escaping from a street dog attack in Kollam has surfaced. CCTV footage has emerged showing the incident unfolding on the Karicode road. In the video, the young boy, identified as Sai Pramod, is seen rushing home after a visit to the shop when a street dog suddenly charges towards him. Fortunately, Sai Pramod managed to escape unharmed by running home before the dog could bite him.

    Meanwhile, 20 people were injured after being bitten by a stray dog in Pathanamthitta. Among the injured were individuals like Salim (31) from Adoor, Pushpa Nathan (65) from Padam, Arya (33) from Pannivizha, KK John (83) from Peringanad, Karunakaran (78) from Manakkala, Joseph Daniel (69) from Adoor, Ajitha from Thiruvalla (48), Bindu (34) from Mannadi, Maniamma (68) from Adoor, Baiju (47) from Ezhamkulam, Rajani (38) from Pannivizha, Jose Mathew (62) from Karuvatta, Bijo (29) from Mannadi, Sheeba (34) from Purivizha, and Ramakrishnan (70) from Thuvayoor.

    The injured individuals sought treatment at Adoor General Hospital. According to reports, most of the victims were bitten by the same dog.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Rapid Relief Team rescues baby elephant who fell into septic tank in Thrissur RKN

    Kerala: Rapid Relief Team rescues baby elephant who fell into septic tank in Thrissur

    Kerala: ED issues lookout notice to nab accused in High Rich scam rkn

    Kerala: ED issues lookout notice to nab accused in High Rich scam

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats rkn

    Kochi Water Metro services delayed in four stations due to shortage of boats

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-82 January 31 2024: Here's the first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

    Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case rkn

    Kerala: Former govt pleader PG Manu surrenders before police in sexual assault case

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement RBA

    Salman Khan's production house warns against fake casting calls; issues statement

    Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter Suranya gets housing society's notice over Ram Mandir 'hate speech'

    'Move out...' Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter gets housing society's notice over 'hate speech'

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH)

    Swati Maliwal new RS MP: A look at her work as DCW chief AJR

    Swati Maliwal new RS MP: A look at her work as DCW chief

    WhatsApp update What is Passkey How to set it up on your phone gcw

    WhatsApp update: What is Passkey? How to set it up on your phone?

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon