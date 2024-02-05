Kerala Budget 2024: Rs 250 crore for 3 centres of Digital University, says KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the Kerala Budget 2024 today in Thiruvananthapuram. The minister stated that those who have passed in merit from Digital University will become eligible for PhD at Oxford University.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the Kerala Budget 2024 today in Thiruvananthapuram. The minister earmarked Rs 250 crore for the new three centers of Digital University of Kerala. The minister stated that those who have passed in merit from Digital University will become eligible for PhD at Oxford University. The budget speech started at 9:00 a.m. and ended at 11:30 a.m.

In just three years since its inception, Digital University has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a whopping Rs 200 crore in assistance from both national and international agencies. This achievement underscores the university's rapid growth and promising trajectory in the education sector. Notably, Digital University has marked a significant milestone as the pioneer in India to pioneer the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) processor, garnering attention and accolades globally.

Moreover, the university has already garnered 16 patients, showcasing its commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Setting another precedent, Digital University will have the unique privilege of being permitted to take loans right from its first year of operation.

Meanwhile, the minister also stated that experts will be formed in the higher education sector. The finance minister said that Kerala could adopt the development model adopted in China in 1970. A development zone will be brought for this. A special development zone will be brought to include non-resident Malayalis. The Minister is presenting the budget in the Assembly.

While making announcements in the rail sector, the Minister said that the government is moving forward with the ambitious K-Rail project. At the same time, he stated that the approval of the Centre is expected soon for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode light metro projects.

Not only have the public and mainstream media come to believe that the state government's position is correct since the Vande Bharat Express arrived. The truth is that the central budget for this year has also disregarded Kerala's rail development. There is also a difficulty with train freight. The state is growing too quickly for the trains to keep up. Moving forward requires not only the double lining of current tracks, straightening of track curves and refurbishment completion, but also the construction of a new high-speed line, the minister stated.