Kerala: BJP slams UDF, LDF candidates for attending Iftar party of SDPI in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the participation of the LDF and UDF candidates in the Iftar party organized by Kozhikode Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The BJP criticized that the left and right fronts are in alliance with extremist organisations. However, both the fronts retorted that the BJP is trying to portray even the Ifthar as communal.

LDF and UDF candidates, along with leaders from the Kozhikode constituency, attended an Iftar party hosted by the SDPI in Kozhikode yesterday evening. Pictures of MK Raghavan and Elamaram Kareem seated with SDPI leaders sparked discussions on social media.

The BJP criticised that the candidates and leaders of both fronts came together with the SDPI, a political form of the banned organisation Popular Front, as part of a political alliance.

BJP's PK Krishnadas alleged that the LDF and UDF have allied with the extremist organisation and the support of this alliance in Vadakara is given to Shafi Parambil and Elamaram Kareem in Kozhikode.

The LDF and UDF responded by rejecting the BJP's allegations of communalism, emphasizing that the Iftar party invited people from all communities. They clarified that they viewed the SDPI's invitation in this inclusive light.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the number of constituencies in which the SDPI will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the potential support they may receive in non-contesting constituencies. The SDPI has announced the completion of candidate discussions for all 20 constituencies in Kerala but has not disclosed the specific number of constituencies it will contest in. In the Vadakara constituency, the SDPI secured approximately 15,000 votes in 2014 and over 5,000 votes in 2019.

