    Kerala: Bison herd spotted near residential areas of Wayanad

    After the attacks of wild elephants and tigers, the people in Mananthavady are facing another threat as a herd of bison entered the residential area last day. The residents are afraid to send their children to school and go to work because of the presence of wild bison in the area.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Wayanad: After the attacks of wild elephants and tigers, the people in Mananthavady are facing another threat as a herd of bison entered the residential area last day. The locals said that a herd of wild bison is roaming around in the Poothikkad area under Batheri municipality.

    The bison arrived in the area on Wednesday evening. The locals first saw them around the check dam and later informed the forest guards. The guards came and chased them, however, the bison left the area. The herd, which was in coffee plantations, moved to the forest areas near the plantations. However, the locals saw them again in the gardens. The residents are afraid to send their children to school and go to work because of the presence of wild bison in the area.

    On Thursday evening, a wild bison was once again spotted at Surendra Babu's farm in Poothikjad. The locals reported sightings of the rest of the herd near the Beenachi estate. Despite efforts by forest guards to chase away the wild bison, they persistently return to inhabited areas. Residents have voiced their concerns, alleging that the forest department has failed to implement adequate preventive measures to deter the animals from entering residential areas through broken fences and ditches.

    Meanwhile, the nuisance of squirrels has also increased in the Bathery town and nearby areas. The squirrels are destroying all fruits including guava, jackfruit, coconut, rambutan, etc. The locals said that they become violent when they see people. Several people were attacked by a squirrel the previous day. With the increase in wild animals entering the country, lives and livelihoods are under threat in Wayanad. 


     

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
