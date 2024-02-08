Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations

The Attukal Pongala will be held on February 25 this year. Various programs will be held on the occasion of Attukal Pongala from February 17 to February 25.

Thiruvananthapuram: The District Collector has issued an order to ban the operation of liquor shops within Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in view of Attukal Pongala. The ban applies to all liquor vendors in all wards under Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Vellar Ward of Venganur Grama Panchayat from February 24 at 6 p.m. to February 25 at 6 p.m.

The Attukal Pongala will be held on February 25 this year. Various programs will be held on the occasion of Attukal Pongala from February 17 to February 25. The food safety department has also issued strict guidelines and directed the food establishments to follow food safety standards to ensure safety for pilgrims and the public in Pongala.

All the food establishments have been directed to display a copy of the license or registration on the occasion of Attukal Pongala. The institutions, organizations, and individuals providing food, snacks, cold drinks, and drinking water in connection with the Pongal Festival should register with the Food Safety Department in advance. A special system has been set up at Akshaya Kendras for registration. The officials informed that food-related complaints should be reported on the toll-free number 1800 425 1125.