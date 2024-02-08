Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations

    The Attukal Pongala will be held on February 25 this year. Various programs will be held on the occasion of Attukal Pongala from February 17 to February 25.

    Kerala: Ban on liquor sales to be imposed on occasion of Attukal Pongala celebrations rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The District Collector has issued an order to ban the operation of liquor shops within Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in view of Attukal Pongala. The ban applies to all liquor vendors in all wards under Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Vellar Ward of Venganur Grama Panchayat from February 24 at 6 p.m. to February 25 at 6 p.m.

    The Attukal Pongala will be held on February 25 this year. Various programs will be held on the occasion of Attukal Pongala from February 17 to February 25. The food safety department has also issued strict guidelines and directed the food establishments to follow food safety standards to ensure safety for pilgrims and the public in Pongala.

    All the food establishments have been directed to display a copy of the license or registration on the occasion of Attukal Pongala. The institutions, organizations, and individuals providing food, snacks, cold drinks, and drinking water in connection with the Pongal Festival should register with the Food Safety Department in advance. A special system has been set up at Akshaya Kendras for registration. The officials informed that food-related complaints should be reported on the toll-free number 1800 425 1125.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers? anr

    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers?

    Kerala: Veena Vijayan did not start the company with her mother's pension, says complainant Shone George rkn

    Kerala: Veena Vijayan did not start the company with her mother's pension, says complainant Shone George

    Kerala: Shocking video of elephants being beaten up at Guruvayur camp surfaces (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Shocking video of elephants being beaten up at Guruvayur camp surfaces (WATCH)

    Kerala: Crime Branch submits charge sheet in 6-year-old kidnapping case in Oyoor rkn

    Kerala: Crime Branch submits charge sheet in 6-year-old kidnapping case in Oyoor

    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday anr

    Kerala: NIA court to pronounce verdict against ISIS activist Riyas Aboobacker on Friday

    Recent Stories

    Valentines Day: 7 romantic anime series to watch on Netflix RBA EAI

    Valentine's Day: 7 romantic anime series to watch on Netflix

    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers? anr

    Did Kerala government cheat hundreds of duck farmers?

    Discrimination in Tax allocation: NSUI activists smear FM Nirmala Sitharaman's office in Bengaluru vkp

    Discrimination in Tax allocation: NSUI activists smear FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s office in Bengaluru

    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move avv

    North Korea abruptly ends economic ties with South Korea, ignites regional tensions with unilateral move

    Super HOT photos: Janhvi Kapoor dons Valentine's Day special outfit; girls take some inspiration NOW RBA

    Super-HOT photos: Janhvi Kapoor dons Valentine's Day special outfit; girls take some inspiration NOW

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon