Kerala: Auto-driver protests for poor maintenance of roads in Kayamkulam

Kayamkulam: The Kayamkulam-Karthikappally road has been in a state of disrepair for several months, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters. Despite numerous protests, the Public Works Department (PWD) has shown no willingness to address the issue. The authorities maintain a strict stance, refusing to take action even in the face of persistent demands from protesters urging them to fix the poor condition of the road.

Kayamkulam Karthikapally Road is the main road connecting Kayamkulam city and the coastal area. The road from Pullukulangara to Kayamkulam ONK Junction has been in despair for months. There are many big potholes on the roads which cause various accidents in the areas.

Thousands of vehicles use the Kayamkulam-Karthikappally road every day, leading to frequent accidents. In response to this issue, Unni Nagamath, a resident of Pullukulangara and an auto driver at the railway station, staged a unique protest by standing in his head in despair the other day at Muzhangodikavu junction. The protest was inaugurated by former Panchayat Member Aritha Babu, and workers from various autorickshaw stands joined to show solidarity with Unni's cause.



