    Kerala Assembly: MLA Shafi Parambil submits adjournment motion notice to address Supplyco crisis

    Shafi Parambil MLA has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the crisis of Supplyco, which has no money to pay even essential commodities.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The opposition has given an emergency resolution notice in the Legislative Assembly in the crisis of Supplyco, which has no money to pay even essential commodities. Shafi Parambil MLA has submitted an adjournment motion notice, calling for an urgent discussion on the matter. The opposition asserts that the government's neglect has led to this dire situation, impacting the supply of essentials to the people. 

    However, Food Minister GR Anil replied that there is only a shortage in the availability of some subsidized goods. Supplyco plays a crucial role in maintaining a strong market intervention mechanism in Kerala. The Minister highlighted that the shortage of essential commodities has persisted for several months, attributing it partly to monopolies emerging in the retail sector. He cautioned against actions that could undermine Supplyco's influence and assured that the government is committed to protecting it. GR Anil further alleged attempts to undermine and destroy Supplyco, emphasizing that the government is taking proactive measures to address the crisis and stabilize the situation.

    Shafi Parambil mentioned that we are not trying to destroy Supplyco. He said:" The minister himself is saying that there is no essential commodity. The opposition is writing each and everything not to improve the situation."  Shafi Parambil responded to Minister GR Anil's remarks by asserting that it is not the opposition's responsibility to safeguard Supplyco, but rather those aligned with the Minister. He cited reports suggesting that even the Minister's wife, who is affiliated with the CPI council, has expressed concerns about the inadequacy of the budget. Shafi sarcastically remarked on the irony of the Minister not trusting even his spouse. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the sincerity of Supplyco officials in addressing the crisis and demanded transparency regarding the budget allocations.

    Shafi highlighted contradictory statements, noting that while the Minister acknowledged dues amounting to Rs 1507 crores in the assembly, officials reported receiving zero funds in the budget. He urged the Minister to join forces with the opposition in questioning the finance department's failure to disburse payments owed to Supplyco. Shafi also pointed out discrepancies in the figures, citing the food department's assertion that only Rs 862 crores are owed for the sale of 13 subsidized items.

    Minister Anil retorted that the arrears were also there during the previous government. The minister stated that new outlets were started by this government. The minister also said that it is true that there is a small shortage in the last two months.

