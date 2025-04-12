Decline in US soft power may reshape global order, experts warn at Carnegie Summit

Read Full Article

Amid the tariff announcements and how US President Donald Trump's administration is handling the major global affairs, experts discuss damage to the US soft power over certain regions and its implications for global security and alliances.

During a session focused on the "State of the World" at the 9th Carnegie Global Technology Summit on Friday, experts claimed that there was an erosion of US soft power, which could have far-reaching consequences for the US' role in global security, international alliances, and its ability to shape future geopolitical outcomes, particularly in relation to Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking during the discussion, Senior Fellow and Director of the Indo-Pacific Security Program at the Centre for a New American Security, Lisa Curtis, expressed concern that the US's handling of the Ukraine conflict could undermine its credibility in the Indo-Pacific region.

She emphasised that US leadership cannot afford to show weakness in one region while expecting to maintain its influence in another, as it makes the country look "weak" in the eyes of its adversaries.

"Regarding the Indo-Pacific, there are reservations because of Trump's equivocation on support to Ukraine. This will have an impact in the Indo-Pacific, and that would make our partners and allies feel that we are less reliable, and it could encourage our adversaries because it makes America look weak. You can't show weakness in the face of military aggression in one region of the world and expect that to impact deterrents in another region," Curtis said.

Managing Director of the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, Bonnie S. Glaser, further discussed the weakening of US soft power, attributing it to the actions taken by the Trump administration.

Glaser pointed out that this could offer an opportunity for countries like China in shifting the global balance of power. "Actions of Trump's administration are damaging US credibility and weakening American soft power. I can see how China is reacting to this, and they are trying to seize opportunities. They have been preparing for it for some time," she said.

Meanwhile, Distinguished Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation DB Venkatesh Varma discussed the broader geopolitical consequences, noting that both the US and Russia are recognising their roles as major powers once again, with their potential to influence global affairs if political will is aligned.

He added that the war in Ukraine has reached a stalemate, with neither side in a position to secure a decisive outcome, highlighting that the key factor shaping the outcome remains how the US would play its role as it has played historically.

"The US and Russia are rediscovering that they are big powers and they have tremendous leverage, provided that they have a political will to align issues. Ukraine is one part of the conversation. Russia, after three years of war, is too weak to win, and Ukraine is too strong to lose. The tipping factor is the driving force that the US had for decades and the nature of European Security ever since the end of the Cold War," Varma stated.

Notably, the ninth Global Technology Summit (GTS), co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, is being held from April 10 to 12, 2025, in New Delhi, with public sessions on April 11 and 12.

This year's theme, Sambhavna - meaning "possibilities" - highlights the transformative potential of critical and emerging technologies to drive economic growth while shaping international relations, security frameworks, and global governance.

