Athiya Shetty applauds KL Rahul’s heroics in DC’s win over RCB; Check here

Athiya Shetty cheered for husband KL Rahul after his match-winning knock led Delhi Capitals to victory over RCB in IPL 2025

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Athiya Shetty recently showed her support for her husband and Indian cricketer KL Rahul after he played a key role in Delhi Capitals’ impressive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2025 clash on April 10. The game took place at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Rahul wrapped up the match with a commanding six, celebrating the moment with visible passion.

After securing the win, Rahul made a bold gesture by taking off his helmet, using his bat to draw a circle on the pitch, and placing it firmly in the center. He appeared to claim the stadium as his own, mouthing what seemed to be a declaration that the ground belonged to him.

Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to react to her husband’s fiery celebration. She posted a picture of Rahul’s post-match moment, affectionately writing, “This guy! Uff,” accompanied by a burning heart emoji, clearly moved by his performance.

The celebration came shortly after the couple entered a new chapter in their lives. On March 24, Athiya and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a daughter. Due to the birth of their baby girl, Rahul had missed Delhi Capitals’ opening match of the season. Upon his return to the squad, he looked determined to make a statement—especially in front of the Bengaluru crowd—and did so by leading his team to victory.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their first child arrival with heartwarming Instagram post

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rahul conveyed that he felt a deep connection with the venue. He referred to the stadium as his home turf and noted that he knew it better than anyone else, adding that playing there brought him immense joy.

Earlier, the couple had announced the birth of their daughter with a heartfelt post on Instagram. They shared an illustration of two swans along with a message expressing their gratitude and revealing the birth date: March 24, 2025. The note was signed simply, “Athiya and Rahul.”

Their joyful news was also shared by Athiya’s brother, Ahan Shetty, who reposted it on his Instagram story to celebrate becoming an uncle. Suniel Shetty, Athiya’s father, also marked the occasion with an emotional Instagram story featuring a heart and an evil eye emoji.

Athiya and Rahul’s relationship began in 2019 after being introduced by a mutual friend. The couple tied the knot in January 2023 in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, attended only by close friends and family.

