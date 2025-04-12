user
user icon

8th Pay Commission likely to boost salaries by Rs 14K–Rs 19K; here's what we know so far

The central government will form the 8th Pay Commission in 2026, which will increase employee salaries. If the fitment factor is revised, salaries could increase by Rs 14,000-Rs 19,000.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 10:05 AM IST

The central government announced the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year. Salaries will increase next year. However, there is endless speculation about the exact percentage increase in employees' salaries.

article_image2

The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2016. Now, the 8th Pay Commission will be formed in 2026. More than 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners will benefit.


article_image3

The biggest discussion surrounding the 8th Pay Commission is about the fitment factor. The current fitment factor is 2.57. It may be revised to 3.68.

article_image4

Experts claim that the salaries of all central employees will increase significantly. Salaries of central government employees are increasing by Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000.

article_image5

Salaries of central government employees will increase from January 1, 2026. Calculations show that employees will receive an extra salary of Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From rural roots to sector recovery: Indian consumption set to rebound by Q1FY26 AJR

From rural roots to sector recovery: Indian consumption set to rebound by Q1FY26

Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams. Here's why ddr

Google lays off hundreds in Android, Pixel, Chrome teams. Here's why

Tariff pause could boost India's export competitiveness against China: GTRI AJR

Tariff pause could boost India's export competitiveness against China: GTRI

Debjani Ghosh calls for stronger R&D to redefine strategic supply chains AJR

Debjani Ghosh calls for stronger R&D to redefine strategic supply chains

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

Recent Stories

Ajrakh Print Blouse Designs for Sarees Office Fashion sri

Ajrakh Print Blouse Designs: Office-Ready Saree Looks

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana under 'suicide watch' at NIA HQ after extradition anr

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana under 'suicide watch' at NIA HQ after extradition

Boost Your IQ Logical Reasoning Puzzles and Blood Relation Questions sri

IQ Test: Think You're Smart? Try These 7 Questions!

Sassy Lehenga Styles Inspired by Palak Tiwari for Slim Figures sri

24 Inch Waist: Slay in Palak Tiwari's Fitted Lehenga-Blouse Styles

Post Pregnancy Weight Loss Walking Diet and Exercise Success sri

Woman Transforms Body with Walking, Loses 35 Kg Post-Pregnancy

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Amit Shah Confirms Smooth NDA-AIADMK Alliance in Tamil Nadu | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

PM Modi’s Spiritual Visit to Guruji Maharaj Temple in Anandpur, MP | WATCH

Video Icon
PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

PM Modi at Shri Anandpur Dham: 'Grief Fears to Enter This Sacred Land of Saints and Service'

Video Icon
Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Agra Mosque Meat Incident: Quick Police ARREST Prevents Unrest

Video Icon
Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Can India Gain from US-China Tariff War? Here is Breakdown | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon