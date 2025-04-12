8th Pay Commission likely to boost salaries by Rs 14K–Rs 19K; here's what we know so far

Read Full Gallery

The central government will form the 8th Pay Commission in 2026, which will increase employee salaries. If the fitment factor is revised, salaries could increase by Rs 14,000-Rs 19,000.

The central government announced the 8th Pay Commission earlier this year. Salaries will increase next year. However, there is endless speculation about the exact percentage increase in employees' salaries.

The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2016. Now, the 8th Pay Commission will be formed in 2026. More than 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners will benefit.

The biggest discussion surrounding the 8th Pay Commission is about the fitment factor. The current fitment factor is 2.57. It may be revised to 3.68.

Experts claim that the salaries of all central employees will increase significantly. Salaries of central government employees are increasing by Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000.

Salaries of central government employees will increase from January 1, 2026. Calculations show that employees will receive an extra salary of Rs 14,000 to Rs 19,000.

Latest Videos