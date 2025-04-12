Lifestyle
You can get this Ajrakh print blouse design made for yourself in the summer season. The back of the blue colored cotton Ajrakh print saree has been kept quite deep.
The maroon Ajrakh print blouse made in sweetheart shape is looking quite bold. You can look stylish by combining this sleeveless pattern blouse with a saree. Perfect for summer.
You can also buy Ajrakh print collar sleeveless blouse for going to the office. If you want, you can take the same fabric and get it stitched by a tailor.
The neck of the black colored Ajrakh print blouse has been kept in V shape. For a classic look, style it with a black or white plain saree. Everyone's eyes will be on you.
Two types of prints have been used in this blouse. Where the Ajrakh print fabric has been applied at the bottom. At the same time, maroon lining cloth has been added on the top.
Choli cut Ajrakh print blouse also gives a very sober look. If you want, you can also add sleeves in this design.
Half sleeves blouse with front hook gives a traditional look. You can get a cool look by combining this round neck blouse with a black saree.
