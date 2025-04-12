Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol starrer earns THIS

Entertainment
Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' has been creating a buzz since its release. It has claimed the record for the fourth-biggest opening film of 2025
Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' benefited from the Mahavir Jayanti holiday on its opening day. It earned 9.5 crores on its first day of release
It collected 7 crores on the second day of release. In this way, 'Jaat' has earned a total of 16.50 crores in 2 days
Now makers are expecting that film will benefit from weekend and film's earnings will increase. After this, there is holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday
Let us tell you that 'Jaat' is made in 100 crore rupees. Apart from Sunny Deol, Sayani Kher, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda are in lead roles in this film
