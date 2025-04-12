Entertainment

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol starrer earns THIS

'Jaat' Sets This Record

Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' has been creating a buzz since its release. It has claimed the record for the fourth-biggest opening film of 2025

'Jaat' Received This Benefit

Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' benefited from the Mahavir Jayanti holiday on its opening day. It earned 9.5 crores on its first day of release

'Jaat' Earned This Much on the Second Day

It collected 7 crores on the second day of release. In this way, 'Jaat' has earned a total of 16.50 crores in 2 days

'Jaat' Makers Are Expecting This

Now makers are expecting that film will benefit from weekend and film's earnings will increase. After this, there is holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday

'Jaat' Film is Made in This Many Crores

Let us tell you that 'Jaat' is made in 100 crore rupees. Apart from Sunny Deol, Sayani Kher, Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda are in lead roles in this film

Anupamaa Spoiler: Prem begs Khayati for forgiveness; Read on

Ananya Birla Net Worth: Know lifestyle of business-woman, songwriter

Rupali Ganguly to Shweta Tiwari: 7 actresses and their no-makeup looks

Chhaava OTT release: Vicky Kaushal's movie to release on THIS platform