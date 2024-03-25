Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: After a long wait, 92 tribal families in Attappadi receive electricity connections

    Electricity has finally reached seven remote tribal villages in Attapadi, fulfilling a decades-long dream for residents. Implemented for Rs 6.2 crore, the project brings relief to villagers who previously relied solely on solar light, which often faced disruptions during the rainy season.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Palakkad: Seven remote tribal villages in Attapadi have finally gained access to electricity, marking the completion of a project implemented at Rs 6.2 crore. This development brought relief to the tribal communities that previously relied solely on solar light, which often faced disruptions during the rainy season.

    The decades-long dream of villagers in Thadikund, Murula, Kinattukara, Palappada, Thazhe Anavai, Mele Anavai, and Kadukumanna has finally been realized. Children in these areas no longer need to study under the dim light of kerosene lamps. A total of 92 houses have been electrified.

    Electricity from an 11 KV source in Chindakki has been successfully transmitted through a 15 km underground cable. The arrival of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials to establish the connection brought joy to the villagers. As the switch was turned on, light illuminated the faces of the villagers. The distribution network includes four transformers and 8547 meters of low-tension ABC cable, ensuring widespread access to electricity within the community.

    Agali now holds the distinction of being the electrical section with the highest number of electricity connections provided in Kerala last month. This achievement marks a significant milestone in improving access to electricity in the region. Additionally, once the construction of roads to the villages is completed, it will alleviate the travel challenges faced by tribal communities.
     

