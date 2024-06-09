Kerala: 52-Day trawling ban to take effect from midnight on June 9

The trawling ban in Kerala will begin at midnight on June 9 and last until July 31 to protect marine fisheries during the monsoon spawning period.

Thiruvananthapuram: The trawling ban aimed at protecting marine fisheries resources during the monsoon in Kerala will commence from midnight on June 9 (Sunday). This 52-day ban will last until July 31. During this period, fishing trawlers must stay 12 nautical miles away from the Kerala coast. The Fisheries Department has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating these rules.

However, traditional fishermen using canoes and inboard boats are allowed to venture into the sea during the trawling ban.

Monsoon is the spawning period for commercially significant fish species such as oil sardines. The ban is imposed because this is the breeding season for fish, and any disturbance during this time depletes fish stocks.

During this period, the state government will provide free rations to trawlers and allied workers. District Collectors will ensure that boats from other states leave the coastal areas before the trawling ban begins.

The Marine Enforcement and Coastal Police will ensure that trawling boats are moved to safer locations by the evening of June 9. Coastal Police and Fisheries officials will remain vigilant against violations of the ban, and any trawler found breaking the rules will be fined.



