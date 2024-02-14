Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 5-year-old dies of suspected food poisoning in Vandiperiyar; post-mortem to be held soon

    A five-year-old girl who was brought to the hospital after vomiting died in Vandiperiyar. Meanwhile, the doctors informed that the cause of death would be confirmed after receiving a post-mortem report

    Kerala: 5-year-old dies of suspected food poisoning in Vandiperiyar; post-mortem to be held soon
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    Idukki: A five-year-old girl who was brought to the hospital after vomiting died in Vandiperiyar. Arya, daughter of Shijo, a native of Vandiperiyar, died. The child was taken to a private hospital following vomiting. The hospital authorities initially provided first aid and sent the child back home. However, the child started vomiting again after eating food in the evening. Later, the child was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

    The child was later asked to shift to Peerumedu Taluk Hospital after initial treatment. The child died on the way to the hospital. The family said that they bought ice cream when they visited their grandfather's home in Gavi. Meanwhile, the doctors informed that the cause of death would be confirmed after receiving a post-mortem report. The body is now kept at Peerumedu Taluk Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted at Idukki Medical College or Kottayam Medical College.
     

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
