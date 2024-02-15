Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 38 fake Aadhaar cards created by hacking Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram

    Around 38 fake Aadhaar cards were created by hacking the Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram. The Malappuram cybercrime unit has started an investigation based on the complaint filed by Akshaya Centre authorities. The incident related to this happened on January 12.

    Malappuram: Around 38 fake Aadhaar cards were created by hacking the Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram. The police and cybercrime department have started an investigation based on the complaint filed by Akshaya Centre authorities. The incident related to this happened on January 12. The Akshaya Center in Alingal received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as the UID administrator in Delhi. The caller spoke in Hindi and informed the staff that Aadhaar machine verification is required as the machine has enrolled over 1000 Aadhaar accounts so far.

    As part of the verification, the callers asked the staff to connect 'Any Desk' to the software. The staff was asked to do one enrollment, and later the call was disconnected by saying that the verification was over. Later, a mail from the project office came regarding the enrollments, and the fraud was revealed during a detailed investigation by the Unique Identification Authority of India. Around 38 Aadhaar cards were found to be made using the addresses of those who took Aadhaar from Tirur Akshaya Kendra.

    All the 38 Aadhaar numbers enrolled have been cancelled and the Aadhaar machine at the Akshaya Centre was also frozen. The Malappuram Cyber Crime Unit is investigating the incident. The police suspected that the fake Aadhar cards were made to be used for online fraud. The police have received information that the fake Aadhaar biometric data of the enrollee is from West Bengal and Jharkhand.

