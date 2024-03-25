Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 2-year-old allegedly beaten to death in Malappuram; father in custody

    A two-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father in Malappuram on Sunday( March 24) The police have started an investigation into the incident.

    Malappuram: A two-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father in Malappuram on Sunday( March 24). The police took the child's father Muhammad Faiz into custody. The child's mother and relatives filed a complaint against the father over the incident.

    The police stated that the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report. The mother of the child alleged that Muhammad had beaten and killed her daughter. The father brought the unconscious child to the hospital saying that food had stuck in his throat last day. Later, the child's body was shifted to Manjeri Medical College mortuary.

    One of the relative claimed that Faiz had repeatedly harassed his wife and urged her to settle the complaint. Ramlat, the child's grandmother, stated that Faiz told her the child died from choking on food. She also stated that the child had been repeatedly abused and the child was killed right in front of her daughter. 

    The relatives also alleged that he threw the child on the bed and suffocated her and the child died before reaching the hospital. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

