    Kerala: 18 pigs culled after African swine fever hits Alappuzha village

    A special team killed 18 pigs at the rearing center in the fifth ward and the nearby center where African swine fever was confirmed. The officials buried the pigs and informed that the process was completed within 3 hours. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 1:55 PM IST

    Chertala: The pigs within the area where African swine fever was confirmed were killed and cremated in Thanneermukkam village panchayat. A special team killed 18 pigs at the rearing center in the fifth ward and the nearby center where the disease was found. The officials buried the pigs and informed that the process was completed within 3 hours. 

    Dr.Jomon, Dr. Edison, Dr. Sangeet, Dr. Anuraj, Dr. Muhammad Shihab, Dr. Rani Bharatan, and livestock inspectors Jayaprakash, Sanjeevan, Abhilash, GG Thomas, and Sujimon, who received special training from the Department of Animal Welfare, arranged the proceedings with the utmost security.  District Officer Dr. Sajeev Kumar, District Coordinator Dr. Vimal Xavier, and Dr. Vaishakh Mohan also reached the spot and gave instructions. Thanneermukkam Grama Panchayat president K.G. Sasikala was also present there.

    It was decided to euthanize 13 pigs across two centers last day. However, one of the pigs unexpectedly gave birth to five piglets, bringing the total to 18. African swine fever was confirmed in the area last Thursday, leading to the deaths of two infected pigs. Following this, a high-level team visited and directed further action. The officials from the Animal Welfare Department confirmed that the pigs were euthanized and cremated according to protocols. The team will return to disinfect the area with sodium hypochlorite. The departmental monitoring will continue, with disinfection repeated every five days. The authorities have imposed restrictions on pig rearing and sales within a one-kilometer radius.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 1:55 PM IST
