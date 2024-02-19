Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers

A 13-year-old boy Prajith committed suicide allegedly due to scolding from the teachers in Alappuzha. The parents alleged that he faced mental and physical torture from the teachers of Holy Family Visitation Public School Kattoor.

Alappuzha: A 13-year-old boy ended his life on Sunday (Feb 19) in Kalavur, Alappuzha. The parents of Prajith raised allegations and complaints against the school authorities. According to the family, the boy took a drastic step due to physical and mental torture by some teachers of the Holy Family Visitation Public School Kattoor. However, the authorities have denied all these allegations.

Prajith and his classmate Vijay missed the last class period on Thursday of last week. The school used the microphone to announce after an extended hunt failed to locate them. The children came back soon after.

Vijay claimed that after falling consciousness, he had gone to get water, however, the teachers did not think this was true. In the police complaint the family submitted, it states that PT teacher Kristhu Das scolded them by questioning if they used ganja and repeatedly struck the students with a cane. Teachers Reshma and Dolly scolded and embarrassed them in front of others later.

According to his fellow students, Prajith was depressed when he got home. Prajith was spotted hanging in his school uniform as his elder brother Pranav arrived home. Despite being taken to the hospital immediately, his life could not be saved. Sister Sophia, the head teacher at the school, refuted the accusations. According to Sister Sophia, the teachers only instructed him to bring his father to school the following day.

The police said that a detailed investigation will be conducted.