Karnataka landslide: Arjun's lorry brought ashore, brother identifies his belongings

Kerala native Arjun's lorry, submerged in Gangavali River at Shiruru, has been brought ashore after 72 days. Arjun's brother identified belongings found inside. DNA samples were collected for confirmation. Karnataka and Kerala governments assured swift completion of procedures and expenses for bringing the body home.

Shiruru: The lorry driven by Kerala native Arjun, which was submerged in the Gangavali river at Shiruru, has been brought ashore today (Sep 26). According to available information, there are more human remains inside the cabin of the lorry. Arjun's brother identified the shirt and banian found inside the cabin as belonging to Arjun.

The DNA samples were collected, and Arjun's body will be handed over to the family once the test results are confirmed. Minister Mohammad Riyas assured that the government is working diligently to complete the necessary procedures as soon as possible. "Efforts are being made to bring the body back home quickly," he told Asianet News. The Karnataka government also clarified that the procedures will be completed as soon as possible.

The lorry has been completely removed from the river, and Arjun's belongings will be handed over to his family. Authorities will shift any further human remains found to the hospital mortuary. The authorities said the search operation for the two other missing persons will continue.

Arjun's wife had requested his brother in Shiruru to bring back all the items used by Arjun from the lorry.

Uttara Kannada District Collector Lakshmi Priya confirmed that DNA test results are anticipated within two days. Kerala Forest and Wildlife Minister A K Saseendran has assured that the state government will cover all expenses for bringing Arjun’s body back home. The Kozhikode District Collector, Snehil Kumar Singh IAS, has been instructed to coordinate with Uttara Kannada authorities for the necessary arrangements.

Meanwhile, the truck cabin found in the Gangavali River will be moved to the National Highway. An attempt was made to lift it yesterday (Sep 25) using a crane, but it was stopped when the rope broke.

After 72 days of search efforts, the mission team successfully retrieved the lorry yesterday. Manaf, the lorry owner confirmed that Arjun was the driver at the time of the incident.

